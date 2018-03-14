HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Students at a New Jersey high school will not take part in a national student walkout after school officials say they received rumors of violence at the event.

Superintendent Rosemary Marks says the majority of the 1,900 students at Hackensack High School were intending to participate in the walkout Wednesday. The Record reports the high school’s walkout was cancelled after consultation with police over the possible threats.

Instead of the walkout, the school will share a student-led presentation in support of the Florida students.

The walkouts are part of a national movement on the one-month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead.

Marks says schools throughout Hackensack will have an increased police presence as a precaution.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com