COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A 65-year-old Idaho man, who was arrested a year ago during a police sting operation after driving to a Coeur d’Alene hotel to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Ronald Nold, of Hayden, was sentenced Wednesday to a fixed term of life for one count of enticing a child by using the internet, and another count of being a habitual sex offender.

Nold denies being a recurrent sex offender, arguing that his last conviction was more than two decades ago. District Judge John Mitchell reminded Nold that he had pleaded guilty to the habitual sex offender charge.

Nold was arrested August 2017 after replying to an ad on Craigslist for a rendezvous with what he thought was a teenage boy, only to find the police.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com