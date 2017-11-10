PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages across Maine, but officials say the weather likely won’t cause the sort of mass outage that followed last week’s storm.

The Portland Press Herald reports that both Central Maine Power and Emera Maine had thousands of outages Friday morning.

A wind advisory was issued until 8 p.m. Friday. Gusts were expected to peak around midday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Margaret Curtis says more outages are possible but the weather is “nowhere near the intensity” of the last storm, which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

