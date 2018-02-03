LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man putting a tin roof on a South Carolina building has been killed when a gust of wind lifted the tin and knocked him down to his death.
Kershaw County Coroner David West said 45-year-old Larry Durney was wearing safety gear Friday but had just loosed it to move when he fell.
West says the wind lifted the tin, which knocked Durney about 30 feet (9 meters) to the ground.
West said in a statement that Durney died a short time later at the hospital.
