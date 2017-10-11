GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago authorities say they’ve used DNA to identify a man found dead after a house explosion more than a month ago and he was scheduled to move out days later.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Tuesday that the victim has been identified as 59-year-old Boris Slaskin. An autopsy previously found he died from smoke inhalation in the Sept. 8 explosion. DNA identification was needed because dental records weren’t available.

Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Covelli says the home was sold at auction in July after going into foreclosure and that Slaskin and the new owner agreed Slaskin could live there until Sept. 10. Covelli says the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. He says the new owner is working with the insurance company on how to proceed.