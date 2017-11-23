DENVER (AP) — Three people have been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Denver high school during the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Denver Police technician Jeff Swanson told The Denver Post one person was in critical condition after the shooting Thursday outside Manual High School.

The school’s website says no classes were in session this week for Thanksgiving. It’s not clear if anyone was inside.

Swanson says it’s not yet clear what prompted the shootings. Police did not have any immediate information about suspects.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released and information about their injuries was incomplete.

Police spokesman John White says one person was shot multiple times, one was shot in the arm and one in the leg.

