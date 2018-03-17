MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Gunshots fired in a Montana high school parking lot came from the gun of the school’s resource officer, who fired at the fleeing car of a student who allegedly attempted to run him over.

Those findings were reported by the Missoulian based on an initial investigation of the altercation released Saturday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Investigators said a 17-year-old student at Missoula’s Big Sky High School was being questioned on Friday about a report of a gun at the school. The student allegedly ran into the parking lot, got into his car and attempted to run over the officer, who shot at the vehicle.

The incident ended after the student crashed his car in the parking lot of a nearby auto dealership. Authorities say a gun was recovered from along the student’s route.

No one was hurt.

