DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Officials of a western South Dakota county say hunters who use road signs to site their rifles are costing the county about $1,500 annually to replace the damaged signs.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Lawrence County replaces the bullet-ridden signs once they’re no longer legible.

County officials say between 20 and 30 signs need replacing each year. The signs can cost $45 to $50 to replace.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Paul Hansen says state law bans tampering, removing, or interfering with a highway marker, sign, or control device. A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

