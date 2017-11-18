DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Officials of a western South Dakota county say hunters who use road signs to site their rifles are costing the county about $1,500 annually to replace the damaged signs.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Lawrence County replaces the bullet-ridden signs once they’re no longer legible.
County officials say between 20 and 30 signs need replacing each year. The signs can cost $45 to $50 to replace.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Paul Hansen says state law bans tampering, removing, or interfering with a highway marker, sign, or control device. A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Seattle-Dublin nonstop flights to begin in May 2018
.
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com