ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Police have removed rifles and shotguns from the home of a man who allegedly made threats that forced the lockdown of schools in Rockland, Maine.

Police say schools in RSU 13 were locked down Tuesday after they received a warning that a local man was hearing voices telling him to shoot up a school.

Rockland police say the man was taken into custody and he’s being evaluated at a hospital. The rifles were taken from his home.

The police chief said charges may be filed depending on the results of an evaluation at Pen Bay Medical Center. His identity wasn’t released.