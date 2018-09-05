MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine town mayor who has been linked by the president to illegal drugs has been fatally shot in his office in the latest brazen attack on local officials.

Police say four gunmen barged into the town hall of Ronda municipality in Cebu province after midnight Wednesday then repeatedly shot and killed Mayor Mariano Blanco, who was sleeping in his office. The men fled in a van.

A police report says the gunmen ordered two watchmen to lie on the ground at gunpoint, rushed to the town hall then “a burst of gunfire was heard from the mayor’s office.” The watchmen found Blanco dead.

Blanco had been included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of officials he linked to illegal drugs. The mayor had denied any wrongdoing.