MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say gunmen shot up a clandestine cockfight arena in the Chihuahua state capital, killing six people and wounding 14.
The state prosecutor’s office says in a statement that several masked attackers fired at people gathered at the “Santa Maria” cockfight club late Saturday off a highway on the southern edge of Chihuahua city.
Prosecutors said Sunday that four victims were killed at the scene and two more died while receiving medical treatment. Two children ages 7 and 10 were among the wounded.
There were no immediate arrests.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington