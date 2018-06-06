KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say four people praying at a mosque have been shot to death in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers opened fire from a car Wednesday afternoon while more than 15 people were praying in the mosque.

Provincial chief police spokesman Basir Beina said Thursday that three people were wounded, in addition to those killed.

The attack took place in Khost’s Mando Zayi district.

Beina said police are still investigating and have not yet made arrests. More than one attacker was involved, but how many wasn’t clear.

The motive wasn’t known, and Mangal said it was not clear if any officials were praying at the mosque.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State group targeted government officials previously. No militant group claimed responsibility.