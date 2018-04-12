NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An aid organization says one of its German workers has been kidnapped by armed men in Niger’s western Tillaberi region near the border with Mali.
German news agency dpa cites Help organization’s deputy manager Bianca Kaltschmitt as saying a colleague in Niger was kidnapped on Wednesday.
An organization staffer in Niger’s capital, Niamey, says the attackers came on motorcycles and seized the worker, burning the vehicle in which he was traveling. The staffer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.
The staffer says the aid worker and his Nigerien colleagues did not have a military escort.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
Several extremist groups are active in the region where four U.S. soldiers and five Nigerien ones were killed in October.