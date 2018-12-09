MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is calling on the Gulf coast state of Veracruz to improve security after masked gunmen killed a Guatemalan migrant and injured three others.
Local media reports said one of the injured is a 3-year-old boy and the group was traveling toward the U.S. in a truck used for transporting livestock.
The commission has asked local authorities to take “precautionary measures” to guarantee migrant safety.
In recent years armed groups have kidnapped migrants passing through Veracruz and held them hostage for ransom payments. Nearly 200 skulls have been found in clandestine mass graves in the state since September.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Dog that survived California wildfire and guarded home for weeks is reunited with owner WATCH
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- White House chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
- US: Trump lawyer met Russian offering 'political synergy' VIEW
Representatives of migrants who crossed Mexico in a caravan over the last two months called the journey through Veracruz the “route of death.”