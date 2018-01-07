PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who walked up to a car stopped at a traffic light and fatally shot a passenger and critically injured the driver.
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the gunman approached the car’s passenger side and opened fire.
A 30-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old female driver suffered chest and arm wounds and remained hospitalized Sunday in critical condition.
The names of the two victims have not been disclosed. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene on foot and remained at large Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider, but that may not be the end of the story
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.