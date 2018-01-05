LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man who reportedly was holding someone hostage in a Long Beach hotel lobby was fatally shot by police early Friday.

Police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt says an employee of the Holiday Inn called police about 12:50 a.m. and said he was being held hostage by an armed man.

Arriving officers saw the armed man in the lobby with employees and at some point during that contact he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A gun was found at the scene.