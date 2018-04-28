Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man who pleaded guilty to killing a drug dealer during an attempted robbery has dropped his efforts to withdraw his plea.

Court records show 25-year-old Kelsey Lee Fairchild abandoned the plea change this week. A hearing on the plea change had been scheduled for Friday.

WIBW-TV reports Fairchild pleaded guilty in July 2016 to a reduced charge of intentional second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in the death of 18-year-old Colton Christenson.

Prosecutors say Christenson was shot in January 2015 as the two men struggled when Fairchild tried to leave a drug deal with marijuana and cash.

The court motion did not specify why Fairchild decided not to withdraw his plea.

Fairchild was sentenced to 27 years and one month in prison.

The Associated Press