LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman has been convicted of seriously wounding two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and trying to kill four others in a running gun battle after fleeing a DUI checkpoint.
Jurors deliberated for just over two hours Thursday before finding Juan Manual Martinez guilty of attempted murder and other charges.
Prosecutors say two years ago, Martinez shot and wounded a motorcycle deputy who pulled him over at a DUI checkpoint, then during a chase he wounded another deputy and fired at others. Authorities say Martinez then held a hostage during a nearly eight-hour standoff in Bellflower.
Martinez could face life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.
