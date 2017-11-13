GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who forced his way into a home in Grand Forks and assaulted a woman before robbing her.

Authorities say the man struck the homeowner with a handgun. The woman suffered head wounds and a wrist injury. KFGO reports police say the suspect stole a phone and an unknown amount of money Friday night before fleeing.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com