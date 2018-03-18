ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting from one vehicle to another on a busy New Jersey highway sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

The Union County prosecutor’s office says the gunfire took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Routes 1 and 9 in Elizabeth near the Newark line.

Prosecutors said gunfire from a dark-colored sport utility vehicle or pickup truck hit an occupant of a white SUV.

The driver took the 28-year-old victim to get emergency medical treatment and the Elizabeth resident was reported in critical condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabeth police or detectives in the county prosecutor’s office.