PLANO, Texas (AP) — One man is in custody and a rifle has been recovered after workers inside a suburban Dallas office building called police after hearing gunshots.
Plano police spokesman David Tilley says the person was taken into custody without incident Sunday morning. Police found bullet holes inside the building.
No injuries have been reported and authorities say a sweep of the building found no other suspects.
Authorities are trying to determine how the gunman got in.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Plano is about 20 miles north of Dallas.