SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say gunfire struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent’s marked vehicle just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent William Rogers says the agent was shot at multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) west of the San Ysidro (ee-SEE-droh) Port of Entry.

The agent immediately drove to a safer location, and the vehicle appeared to show multiple bullet holes.

Rogers says in a statement that Mexican authorities were notified because the gunfire appeared to originate from that side of the border.

Mexican authorities took someone into custody who was in possession of a gun. A second person initially detained was released.

Rogers says the FBI is investigating.