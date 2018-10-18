Gunfire erupted Thursday in the compound of an Afghan provincial governor shortly after a high-level meeting involving the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, Afghan officials said.
KABUL, Afghanistan – Gunfire erupted Thursday in the compound of an Afghan provincial governor shortly after a high-level meeting involving the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, Afghan officials said.
At least two U.S. soldiers were reported wounded in the incident, but Miller was said to be unhurt, according to the officials.
The shooting broke out in the compound of the governor of the embattled southern province of Kandahar, where the Taliban insurgency has been gaining ground.
The Kandahar police commander, Gen. Abdul Raziq, was wounded in the incident, news agencies reported, citing an aide.
One local TV station said Raziq was killed in the attack, but that could not be immediately confirmed by officials.
The shooting was apparently carried out by an Afghan soldier.
Miller, 57, took over last month as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, replacing Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr.