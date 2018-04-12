JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An effort to address gun violence in Alaska has stalled in the state Legislature.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Matt Claman says he lacks support on the committee to advance the measure, which would have allowed authorities to temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The Anchorage Democrat says he does not plan to hold further hearings on the bill.

Claman said he worked with the National Rifle Association and with committee members to try to address concerns that had been raised with the bill but came up short.

Lawmakers are hoping to finish their work as close to the 90-day session limit as possible. That voter-approved limit is reached Sunday, though the constitution permits sessions of up to 121 days.