CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — National organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to rally at Nevada’s Capitol on Saturday as part of a larger demonstration across the country this weekend.
It’s not clear locally who is organizing the Carson City event but a group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans has spread word of the gatherings around the U.S. on social media.
The rallies are pushing back against a wave of student-led gun violence protests that some see as a threat to the Second Amendment.
About 100 people have indicated on a Facebook page for the Nevada event that they’ll attend.
