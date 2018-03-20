VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A congressional candidate’s campaign video calling for tougher gun laws has prompted gun rights advocates to accuse her of violating existing laws.

In a March 7 viral video, Karen Mallard sawed her husband’s AR-15 in half as a response to the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting. Commenters called for her arrest for illegally converting it into a short-barreled rifle.

A WVEC-TV story said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating, a claim for which The Virginian-Pilot reports there is no evidence. Mallard had immediately given the bisected weapon to Virginia Beach police for disposal, where it remains in storage.

ATF spokesman Frank Kelsey wouldn’t comment on whether an investigation existed. Mallard says law enforcement agencies haven’t contacted her.

The Democrat wants to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor.

