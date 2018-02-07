GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A gun has been found at a Florida elementary school.

The Palm Beach Post cites a phone call from Cholee Lake Elementary School that says a student put the gun in their backpack Tuesday morning after finding it on the way to school. The school said in the call that it believes the gun never left the student’s backpack.

This is the fourth gun-related incident at a county school in the past month. One high school student was charged after having a loaded handgun at school. A loaded gun was found in a classroom cabinet at a high school, and a middle school student was suspended for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

