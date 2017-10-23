TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man visiting Indiana State University’s campus was wounded when a handgun being carried in his pocket discharged.

The school’s police Chief Joe Newport tells the Tribune-Star that the man was wounded in the leg on Sunday night at the campus in Terre Haute. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. and an alert was sent to students, faculty and staff warning people to avoid the area where the shooting took place. The school later sent an update saying that the all-clear was given and the situation was resolved.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com