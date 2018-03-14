SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has adopted a ban on bump stocks, an age limit to own assault-style weapons and an extended waiting period for delivery of high-capacity weapons.

The votes Wednesday followed a walk-out by senators in union with schoolchildren nationwide who left school buildings to demand firearms restrictions after the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school.

The waiting period requires anyone buying an assault-style weapon to wait 72 hours before delivery instead of 24. It goes to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Legislation to bar possession of assault-style weapons by those younger than 21 was amended to allow those who possess the guns prior to the law’s effective date to keep them. It returns to the House for concurrence. So does an altered bump-stock ban.

This report has been corrected to reflect that the waiting period bill goes to the governor.