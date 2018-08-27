BOSTON (AP) — Gun control activists in Boston are staging a “back-to-school” fashion show featuring bulletproof vests, helmets and other safety gear.
The Monday morning event at Boston City Hall plaza is meant to call for stricter gun laws.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of one of the victims of the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are among those expected to attend.
Organizers say the event will turn City Hall plaza into a fashion show complete with a catwalk and a DJ. They’ll also hang a large banner with the image of the Olivers’ son, Joaquin.
Last week, the Olivers and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg marched with local gun control activists 50 miles to the headquarters of gun maker Smith & Wesson in Springfield.