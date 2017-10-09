TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A national group that promotes gun control has given its support to Democrat Phil Murphy in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence announced its endorsement Monday during a news conference in Trenton.

Group leaders said Murphy would strengthen background checks and end loopholes they say exist in the state’s current laws. They also criticized Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno — Murphy’s opponent in next month’s election — and GOP Gov. Chris Christie for “being in the gun lobby’s pocket.”

A Guadagno campaign disputed the claims, noting that New Jersey has the nation’s third-most restrictive gun laws and saying “we should never politicize public safety.”

Murphy thanked the group for its support, saying the state’s gun laws can be made stronger “while respecting the Second Amendment.”