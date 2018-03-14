DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate is poised to give final approval to a bill banning devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles.

The bill, released by a Senate committee Wednesday, defines bump stocks as “destructive weapons” and makes it a felony to have one. The bill has passed the House and is scheduled for a Senate vote Thursday.

The Senate also will vote Thursday on a bill strengthening the penalty for straw purchases, in which a person buys a gun to sell or give to someone prohibited from having one.

Meanwhile, a House committee on Wednesday released two other gun-control bills. One raises the age for buying rifles from 18 to 21. The other is aimed at keeping guns away from people deemed potentially dangerous for mental health reasons.