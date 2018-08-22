WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles (80 kilometers) to Smith & Wesson’s headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the U.S.

The “50 Miles More” march kicks off Thursday morning at Worcester (WUS’-tur) City Hall and ends with a rally at the gun-maker’s headquarters in Springfield on Sunday.

A survivor of February’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and a parent of one of the young victims are joining the march, which is part of a national campaign.

Organizers say they’re targeting Smith & Wesson for its role in producing the weapons used in mass shootings in Parkland, Florida; San Bernardino, California; Aurora, Colorado, and elsewhere.

The march’s name is meant to echo seminal marches in Alabama during the Civil Rights era.