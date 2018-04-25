SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats hoping to clamp down on gun violence face the clock, an uncertain roll call and thousands of gun-rights advocates.
Wednesday is the deadline to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation requiring state licensing of firearms dealers .
Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park ditched a Tuesday night vote and suggested he first wanted to ensure there were enough House votes to override too.
The measure would require five-year gun-shop licenses, employee training and in-store videotaping. Rauner vetoed it as “burdensome regulation.”
Complicating an override Wednesday is the annual Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day . The Illinois State Rifle Association’s Richard Pearson suspects the gun restrictions lawmakers are considering will boost lobby-day attendance this year.
The bill is SB1657 .