BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a handgun found at the scene of a fatal police shooting has been identified as a gun stolen from an unmarked sheriff’s patrol car last month.
Twenty-year-old Augustus Crawford was fatally shot by a Bakersfield officer Saturday during a foot chase following a traffic stop.
Sgt. Ryan Kroeker said Monday that Crawford was the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier that night. The victim survived.
KBAK-TV reports a recovered gun is one of four firearms stolen from an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department. The weapons were taken while it was parked outside a deputy’s home.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
The officer who shot Crawford has been identified as Warren Martin, the son of Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin. The chief has recused himself from the investigation.
___
Information from: KBAK-TV, http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/