PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Gulf of Maine is in the midst of its third-warmest year on record in a development that could further harm marine life.
The gulf is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans in a well-documented phenomenon . The Portland Press Herald now reports surface temperatures in 2018 are running nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.
Gulf of Maine Research Institute chief scientific officer Andrew Pershing says that level of warming was exceeded only in 2012 and 2016 during the 37 years satellite records have been collected.
The warming of the gulf could further imperil North Atlantic right whales, which are down to only about 440 individuals. It’s also bad news for puffin colonies.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com