GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison after his conviction in the hit-and-run driving death of a 65-year-old bicyclist in suburban New Orleans.

A jury in suburban New Orleans found 21-year-old Taurus C. Hale guilty as charged of hit-and-run driving causing death or serious bodily injury. The verdict came Wednesday night in Jefferson Parish.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the victim was Bruce McJilton of Bridge City.

He was hit as he rode his bike on a Bridge City road the night of Feb. 15, 2017.

Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Hale’s vehicle as being involved and went to his mother’s home. Connick’s office said Hale’s attorney offered his surrender later the same day.

Sentencing is set for May 2.

