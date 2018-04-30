NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide nearly two years after crashing a Lamborghini into a New Orleans floodwall, killing his 23-year-old passenger.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Adams is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison after Monday’s guilty plea. New Orleans media report that the judge in the case said the family of victim Kristi Lirette agreed to a 10-year sentence for Adams, with five years of that suspended.

Formal sentencing is set for June 22.

Lirette’s relatives will have an opportunity to deliver victim-impact statements then.

New Orleans police said Adams had a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent and had been traveling at speeds up to 118 mph (190 kph) before the May 4, 2016, crash.