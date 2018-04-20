PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A guilty plea is expected from a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who had been severely injured when she was run over by a vehicle on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
The Rapid City Journal says a federal plea agreement calls for 29-year-old Bishop Cottier to plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor. Cottier has admitted sexually assaulting the girl at his home in Pine Ridge in April 2014.
The girl had been drinking with friends during a party. Authorities say she was dragged and run over when the friends got in a vehicle to leave. The teen was left behind intoxicated and severely injured.
Court documents say Cottier and a relative found the girl and brought her back to their home where Cottier assaulted her.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com