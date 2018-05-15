BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An evangelist running against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is criticizing anti-violence grants the state gave to a support organization for gay and transgender individuals.
Scott Dawson in a Tuesday press conference said Ivey “betrays our values” with the grants worth nearly $800,000 to Free2Be. Dawson is challenging Ivey in the Republican primary.
The nonprofit runs several support centers in the state. Grant paperwork indicated the money is to be used for violence prevention and support services.
A telephone message to Free2Be’s director was not returned. An answering machine message indicated the group is temporarily closed.
Ivey called the accusation “nonsense.” The GOP governor said while she doesn’t agree with the group’s “values,” the grant is entirely paid for with federal dollars and dates back to 2014.