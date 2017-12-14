SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan woman set to deported on Dec. 26 is planning to spend the end of Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport with her four kids unless she gets a last-minute reprieve.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Maria Santiago Garcia spoke Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Salt Lake City where about 40 supporters cried and prayed for Garcia.

Garcia says her four children, ranging in ages from 3 to 11, are U.S. citizens but are going with her so they can stay together. She says she’s worried about violence and a lack of opportunities in Guatemala.

Garcia has requested another stay of removal but her attorney has told her it’s unlikely. She’s been in the U.S. for 15 years.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok says Garcia was first ordered to leave in 2006.

