GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The family of a Guatemalan immigrant fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas this week is demanding justice for the 19-year-old woman.
Dominga Vicente, an aunt of Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, says her niece migrated to escape poverty.
She said Friday that after graduating as a forensic accountant Gomez was unable to attend college or find a job so she left Guatemala.
Guatemala’s foreign ministry condemned the shooting and confirmed her identity.
The Border Patrol said Wednesday that an agent was trying to detain people he suspected of entering the country illegally in Rio Bravo, south of Laredo. The agency says the agent was attacked by some in the group “using blunt objects” and fired at least once.
The FBI and Texas Rangers were investigating the shooting.