GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan soldiers on Friday surrounded the headquarters of a U.N.-sponsored commission that has pressed a number of high-profile corruption probes in the country, including against President Jimmy Morales.

Matias Ponce, spokesman of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, told The Associated Press that at least 12 military vehicles were outside the facility.

It was not immediately clear what their purpose was, but Morales has frequently been at odds with the body.

Last week the Supreme Court allowed a request to strip his immunity from prosecution to continue to Congress. If 105 lawmakers vote in favor, it could open him up to investigation for possible illicit campaign financing.

The president is suspected of receiving at least $1 million in undeclared contributions during the 2015 campaign. He has denied wrongdoing.

The commission’s work with Guatemalan prosecutors has led to high-profile graft probes that ensnared dozens of politicians and businesspeople and even led to the downfall of former President Otto Perez Molina and his then-vice president.

The military deployment in Guatemala comes the same day as a U.N. human rights team was expelled from the Central American nation of Nicaragua after the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights published a critical report accusing President Daniel Ortega’s government of violent repression of opposition protests.

There was no immediate indication of a link between the two events.