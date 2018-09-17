GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government will defy a ruling by the country’s top court and block the return of the man leading a U.N.-backed anti-corruption commission, officials said Monday.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said that commission chief Ivan Velasquez of Colombia won’t be allowed to return to Guatemala. Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel and Attorney General Jorge Luis Donado joined him at the announcement.

Jovel said she had sent a diplomatic letter to the United Nations asking it to send a list of proposed replacements within 48 hours. She said Guatemala will have to sign off on whoever replaces Velasquez.

The Constitutional Court had ruled against President Jimmy Morales’ effort to keep Velasquez out and made clear its unanimous decision late Sunday could not be appealed.

Morales announced in late August that he would not renew the mandate of the commission, whose corruption probes have helped put former presidents and other officials behind bars.

The commission and Guatemalan prosecutors recently asked for a third time that Morales be stripped of his immunity so he could be investigated for alleged campaign finance violations.

The officials said Monday that they believed differences with the U.N. had to be sorted out before a commissioner could be allowed in the country and to get to that point a new commissioner had to be chosen.