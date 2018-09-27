MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan court has absolved the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt’s former intelligence chief of 1980s civil war rights abuses for a second time.
In a 2-1 decision, the tribunal ruled late Wednesday that Jose Mauricio Rodriguez will not see prison for genocide and crimes against humanity.
It found that the abuses were committed by the military, but it was not proven that Rodriguez gave the commands.
Prosecutors had argued that the 73-year-old ex-military officer knew about and ordered the killings of 1,771 indigenous Ixil Guatemalans by the army during Rios Montt’s 1982-1983 regime.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
- Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies; ‘the alphabet now ends at Y’
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
Rodriguez Sanchez proclaimed his innocence.
Rios Montt died April 1 of a heart condition while under house arrest.
According to a U.N. truth commission, about 245,000 people were killed or disappeared during Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war.