GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities say they have arrested three current and former army officers on suspicion of corruption involving the Defense Ministry.
Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval confirmed the detentions Friday of a retired general, two colonels and a reserve major.
The suspects are alleged to have obtained illegal commissions totaling over $3 million through anomalous sales and the awarding of military contracts.
They are suspected of crimes including embezzlement, illicit association and bribery.
