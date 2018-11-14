HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas National Guard member serving at the U.S.-Mexico border is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Police in Alpine, Texas, arrested 30-year-old Luis Carlos Ontiveros on Monday. The Texas National Guard confirmed that Ontiveros was serving in a mission launched in April following President Donald Trump’s call for the National Guard to go to the border.

According to an affidavit obtained by KOSA-TV, the woman told police she had been drinking and Ontiveros offered to take her back to her motel room. The woman alleged that Ontiveros started kissing her, then removed her clothes and touched her.

The woman said she fled after Ontiveros told her he would perform oral sex.

Ontiveros was released Tuesday on $20,000 bond.

A message left at a number listed for Ontiveros was not immediately returned. The Texas National Guard said it would cooperate with authorities.