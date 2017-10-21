MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A $2,500 bonus has been restored for a youth prison guard who was disciplined for dragging a teen inmate across a cell floor.
Kyle Hoff is a guard at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, which share a campus north of Wausau. The prisons have been under a criminal investigation for nearly three years for prisoner abuse and are the subject of multiple lawsuits, including one over Hoff’s conduct.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commissions ruled in favor Hoff last month, noting that three managers approved the bonus.
Hoff was originally award the extra money in May. The Department of Corrections rescinded bonuses for Hoff and four other employees in June.
Hoff did not respond to a request for comment.
