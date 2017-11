BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota National Guard soldiers who served 10 months in Afghanistan are returning to the state.

About 60 members of the Bismarck-based 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion flew into Fort Hood in Texas last Friday to go through the demobilization process.

The soldiers are returning home to North Dakota on several flights Wednesday and Thursday. They’re flying into Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Devils Lake.