MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Army and Air National Guard soldiers from Wisconsin who helped with the response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria over the past three months have returned home.

Nearly 20 soldiers and two Black Hawk helicopters deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a medevac mission are back, along with four airmen who were sent to help with airfield management in Puerto Rico.

The airmen are with the 128th Air Refueling Wing. The medevac team was made up of soldiers from units in Madison and West Bend. With their return, all Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard personnel involved with hurricane support operations have returned home.